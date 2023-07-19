INDIA

Truecaller launches AI-powered ‘Assistant’ in India

Leading caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ‘Assistant’ in the country.

Only available on Android, Truecaller Assistant is an innovation that leverages machine learning and cloud telephony to create a helpful call-screening solution, the company said in a statement.

The new Assistant is a customisable, interactive, digital receptionist that answers the users’ calls for them and helps them avoid unwanted callers.

It also responds quickly and understands the users’ caller with high accuracy.

“You can see a live transcription of what the caller is saying, so you know who they are and why they’re calling,” the company said.

Then users can decide if they want to take over the call, ask the caller for more information with just a tap or mark it as spam.

“Until now, Truecaller would show you who’s calling but now you can let Truecaller Assistant have a conversation with the caller on your behalf,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India at Truecaller.

“This is a very exciting next step for us in helping people avoid spam and fraud callers completely. We’ve rolled this out to a few markets earlier, and we are really happy to offer this to Truecaller fans in India,” Jhunjhunwala added.

Truecaller Assistant is available on a free 14-day trial, after which subscribers can add Assistant as part of the Premium Assistant plan that starts from Rs 149 per month (Rs 99 as part of the limited promotional deal.

This service was earlier launched in the US and Australia, and additional markets.

In India, the new Assistant will initially support English, Hindi and ‘Hinglish’.

“Users can choose from different personalised assistants with varying accents and intonation, in different styles such as professional, friendly or courteous,” the company said.

