Truecaller rolls out group chat for Android, iOS

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Friday launched its group chat feature that is aimed to facilitate efficient communication for its community.

“Truecaller Group Chat” feature lets users share messages, photos and videos within a closed group of participants created on the app’s instant messaging platform and will be available as an update for Android and iOS users from Friday.

“In line with our mission to provide secure and spam-free communication, the new feature is built with a unique invitation-based mechanism, wherein users will receive an invite to ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ their participation in the group,” the company said in a statement.

In the new feature, contact numbers are automatically hidden in group chats unless other members have the number saved in their phone book, or they send a contact request to ask permission to see the user’s phone number.

–IANS

ksc/niy/bg