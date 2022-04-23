Actor Ram Charan, whose popularity seems to be touching new heights post the release of director S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR’, on Saturday won hearts by paying rich tributes to armed service personnel who had lost their lives in the service of the nation.

The actor, who was the Chief Guest for the Wreath Laying Ceremony, which was a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav organised by the Government of India at the Veerula Sanku Samarak at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, impressed the gathering that included over 800 students, with his inspiring speech.

“I want students to remember that the air we breathe, the path we walk, the country we live in so proudly and peacefully is solely because of the officers and veterans sitting here. I am fascinated by Army officers. It gives me immense pride to see a man or woman in any uniform. In the 14 films I have done so far, I have directly or indirectly played some roles for which I have worn the police uniform- ‘Dhruva’, ‘Zanjeer’ and more recently ‘RRR’. I am standing here today only because you all fought for us,” the actor said.

Ram Charan also thanked officials for inviting him to the event and also the students for participating in such a noble programme.

“I hope to continue to do some kind of service to this country and support the Indian Army and the Navy,” he concluded with an intense Jai Hind.

The actor did not stop with just participating in the event. He also went on to put out a post on Instagram about his participation in the event.

He said, “Truly an honour to be a part of the Azad Ka Amrit Mahostav to pay tribute to the real heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom! #75yearsofIndependence #IndianArmy”

The event is being held to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence and pay tribute to the fallen war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.

