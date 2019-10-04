Truly tribal

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANSlife) Three designer labels from northeast India — Jenjum Gadi, Munkee.See.Munkee.Doo and Naturally Anuradha — made their way to the ramp on the second day of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 being held at the national capital on Thursday.

Gadi’s collection was inspired by tribal colours and motifs art and culture. The menswear label’s specialty lies in conceptual embroidery, texturing and mixing fabric combined with various stitching, draping and layering techniques. And it comprised the line-up presented on the ramp.

The collection comprised deconstructed jackets and kurtas, kurtas with trailing sleeves and paired with shorts and blazers with heavy embellishment on sleeves and front, trousers and shirts.

The designer used golden sequins, thread and zari work to render tribal and Japanese motifs on the blazers. A small part of the collection was also inspired by kantha.

Gadi said that he takes inspiration from women’s wear to create a masculine version of the outfits. “I want the man to accept the feminine style. It gives me pleasure when I try to minimise the gap between the genders,” he said.

Designer Anuradha Kuli presented an eclectic collection of 100 per cent organic eri silk, paath and muga silk sarees and lehengas on the ramp.

The national award-winning designer, who belongs to Dhemaji district in upper Assam, showcased her collection in association with the Craft Council of India.

The sarees had miri design, inspired by the Mishing tribe of Assam in varied colours such as orange, cream, black, blue and red with in-house cultivated indigo and turmeric dye.

The designer duo Teresa and Utsav Pradhan, under their label Munkee.See.Munkee.Doo, presented a collection meant about everyday living.

Basic wardrobe essentials were updated and reworked to create maxi dresses, crop tops, skirts and trousers in cotton and linen, inspired by the tribal culture of Manipur.

Apart from the three labels, designer Anjana Bhargava also presented her collection titled “Titli”. The line-up had happy and easy, breezy silhouettes.

She presented trousers, dresses, sheer overlays and cotton jackets in chanderi, soft hand-spun cottons, khadi, linens and silk in kora, nude pink and tangerine colours.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

pg/arm