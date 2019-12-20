Trump addresses evangelicals in Hispanic Miami megachurch

Miami, Jan 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump addressed his evangelical electorate in a Hispanic megachurch in Miami, and launched an ‘Evangelicals for Trump coalition.

On Friday, Trump, who has remained in Florida during the holiday season and is seeking to shore up support among Latino evangelicals, called on those gathered in the King Jesus International Ministry to re-elect him and repeat his “victory” of 2016, reports Efe news.

His speech focused on crucial issues for the religious community such as abortion, the “crusade (of the Democrats) against Christianity” and the support of his government for Israel.

The President also highlighted the US attack that he ordered and that killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Soleimani’s “bloody rampage” is over, Trump said.

Trump considered himself a champion of the community in the White House and said the evangelical vote helped his 2016 win, adding that “we’re gonna blow those numbers away in 2020”.

However, the religious support at the polls has recently been challenged by Christianity Today magazine, which in an editorial last month said Trump should be removed from office.

“None of the President’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character,” it said.

The event served as a platform for the launch of the ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ coalition, as the President seeks re-election.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen Christian faith leaders in Florida on Thursday signed an open letter to Trump saying he does “not have the moral fortitude to deserve our support”.

–IANS

ksk/