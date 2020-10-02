Trump being moved to military hospital

New York, Oct 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump is being moved to the nation’s premier military hospital in Washington from where he will be working for the next few days, according to his Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed (hospital) for the next few days,” she said on Friday evening.

Trump, who is 74 and overweight at 124 kg, has two high-risk factors for the coronavirus, with which he was diagnosed on Thursday.

McEnany said that “President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.”

A helicopter has arrived at the White House to transport him to the hospital.

Presidents usually are treated at the Walter Reed medical facility, which has provisions for providing them with the communications needs.

The hospital is usually the first stop for military personnel wounded in wars abroad.

