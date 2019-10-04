Trump, Biden in all-out war (Washington Files 5)

Washington, Oct 10 (IANS) With Barack Obama’s old running mate Joe Biden now an outlier with the Donald Trump administration and worse still, a challenger for the 2020 presidency, the stand-off between the two has only grown fiercer. In an angry address in New Hampshire, Biden argued that “President Trump has indicted himself by obstructing justice, refusing to comply with a congressional inquiry… he’s already convicted himself”. This is the first time Biden has openly called for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump’s strategy is predicated on the fact that you can’t hire a fox to guard the henhouse given how Joe Biden and his son Hunter have done business in the Ukraine. But Biden is now the bloodhound sniffing a weakness in the President’s armour making it an engrossing battle between the two men.

With Trump vehemently arguing that the Dems are cooking up trumped up charges against him in a nasty eight page denouement of the Dems conduct on Tuesday, the unrelenting Dems want to hold the President responsible for pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son at a time when US military aid to Ukraine had been suspended. Trump remains unmoved, saying that the entire shenanigan is a deep state conspiracy to derail his 2020 campaign.

Using his favourite battle platform, Trump took to his socmedia handle to lash out at Biden in no uncertain terms. “So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment – and I did nothing wrong,” Trump tweeted. “Joe’s Failing Campaign gave him no other choice!”

In the tit for tat repartee between the two, Biden has earlier on Wednesday shouted out at Trump in Rochester, saying: “He believes he can and will get away with anything he does.”

“We all laughed when he said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and get away with it. It’s no joke. He’s shooting holes in the Constitution, and we cannot let him get away with it.”

–IANS

kr/vd/pgh/