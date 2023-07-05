Donald Trump has called for special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the twin criminal investigations into the former US President’s handling of classified documents and activities related to the January 2021 Capitol riot, to be “defunded”.

Since Smith was appointed last year by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to over the investigations, Trump has repeatedly attacked the special counsel, reports Newsweek.

In a post on his Truth Social app on Tuesday, Trump lashed out at Smith and called him a “sick puppet” of Garland and President Joe Biden.

“As my poll numbers go higher & higher, the Communists, Marxists, & Fascists get more & more crazy with their ridiculous Indictments & Election Interference plans & plots, all controlled by an out of control, & very corrupt, DOJ/FBI,” Trump wrote.

“They have weaponized law enforcement in America at a level not seen before.”

“Deranged Jack Smith, who is a sick puppet for A.G. Garland & Crooked Joe Biden, should be defunded & put out to rest… Republicans must get tough or the Dems will steal another Election. MAGA!”

This was the second consecutive day that Trump attacked Smith, Newsweek reported.

In another Truth Social post on Monday, the former President called the special counsel”a major SleazeBag put up by the corrupt DOJ to damage the Republican Party” and also accused the latter of “election interference”.

Last month, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

There has also been increasing speculation that Smith’s Capitol riot probe may be ending with another criminal indictment of the former President.

Trump could also be charged in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation of his ill-fated attempt to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden.

