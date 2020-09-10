Trump campaign raises $210 mn in August

Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s campaign and joint Republican committees raised $210 million in August, a monthly record, campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Stepien said the haul included $76 million raised during the Republican National Convention, compared with $70 million raised by the Democrats during their convention, reports Xinhua news agency.

August was also the largest online fundraising month for the president’s re-election effort, the Trump campaign said.

“The Trump campaign will have all the resources we need to spread the message of President Trump’s incredible record of achievement, on the ground and on the air, and define Joe Biden as a tool of the radical left,” said Stepien.

Trump said on Tuesday that he would put his own money into his re-election campaign if necessary, though downplaying the need for it currently.

In the same period however, Biden’s presidential campaign and joint fundraising committees raised $364.5 million dollars in the same period as the former Vice President picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate and officially accepted his nomination to run for the White House at the party convention last month.

Trump’s campaign had a huge financial edge over Biden five months ago but that advantage has evaporated as the two are entering the final two-month stretch of the 2020 presidential election, the New York Times reported on Monday.

A CNBC report said on Wednesday that Democrats running for US Congress seats have been able to raise more than their Republican opponents so far, citing data from the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics.

–IANS

ksk/