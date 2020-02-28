Trump campaign, RNC raise over $86mn in Feb

Washington, March 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised over $86 million in February, the RNC announced.

That was the biggest month for digital fundraising since 2016, according to a RNC statement on Monday, Xinhua reported.

It also said the fundraising committees have raised over $607 million since the beginning of 2019, and have over 225 million cash on hand.

The announcement came a day before the so-called “Super Tuesday” primaries, in which 14 US states, unincorporated territory American Samoa, and Democrats living overseas will hold a primary or caucus for voters to select their preferred presidential candidates this year.

Trump, who’s facing no major challengers in the Republican Party, is expected to win the GOP primaries, consequently turning much media attention to Democratic battles, in which five candidates are vying for the party’s nomination to challenge the incumbent US President.

Several of the Democratic presidential hopefuls have also reported a fundraising haul in February.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who’s leading in the Democratic field currently with the most pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, tweeted on Sunday that his campaign raised $46.5 million the past month, while Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said her campaign raised $29 million during the same period of time.

Besides Sanders and Warren, former US Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and US Congresswoman of Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard are also in the Democratic primary race.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is ending her presidential campaign to endorse Biden, US media reported on Monday.

–IANS

vin