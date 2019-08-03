Trump criticises Macron amid US-Iran tensions

Washington, Aug 9 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of sending “mixed signals” to Iran on behalf of the US.

“Iran is in serious financial trouble. They want desperately to talk to the US, but are given mixed signals from all of those purporting to represent us, including President Macron of France,” Xinhua quoted Trump as saying on Twitter.

“I know Emmanuel means well, as do all others, but nobody speaks for the United States but the United States itself. No one is authorized in any way, shape, or form, to represent us!” he added.

Media reported earlier this week that Macron had invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to attend the G7 summit at the end of this month, but a French diplomat denied the report on Wednesday.

France and other US’ European allies have been attempting to save the Iran Nuclear Deal, which the Trump administration abandoned last year.

Ties between the US and Iran have deteriorated significantly in recent months due to repeated US sanctions as well as military frictions between the two countries.

–IANS

vin/