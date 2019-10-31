Trump impeachment public hearings to begin ‘next week’

Washington, Nov 7 (IANS) US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has announced that the panel’s first open hearings as part of an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump will begin next week.

Schiff, in a tweet on Wednesday, said they will hear from William Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, an expert on Ukraine and Russia who serves as a Deputy Assistant Secretary at the State Department, on November 13, Xinhua reported.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify on November 15, Schiff added.

–IANS

vin/