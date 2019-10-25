Trump lights lamp in Oval Office, wishes Happy Diwali

Washington, Oct 27 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his greetings to all celebrating Diwali, saying relations are “strengthened by sacred traditions”.

In a caption to a video shared on his Twitter handle showing him lighting the lamp in the Oval Office (Diya) along with a group of Indian-Americans, Trump wrote: “As Diwali commences, @FLOTUS Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! #HappyDiwali”, ending it with a ‘diya’ emoji.

In the video message, he said: “As we light the Diya here today, we know that our relation strengthened by the sacred traditions that bid the people together across your land made us light. May this light bring hope to all and may everyone have a wonderful Diwali.”

The Indian diaspora in the US has a significant presence, and at the recent, “Howdy, Modi!” event in Texas, President Trump shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

