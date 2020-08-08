Trump, Macron agree to send immediate aid to Lebanon

Washington, Aug 8 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed to send immediate aid to Lebanon in the wake of the two deadly blasts in capital Beirut which killed over 150 people.

In a phone call on Friday, the two leaders “expressed their deep sadness over the loss of life and devastation in Beirut”, Xinhua news agency quoted the White House as saying in a statement.

They agreed to work together with international partners to provide immediate aid to the Lebanese people, the statement added.

Taking to Twitter later in the day, Trump said: “Had a lengthy discussion this morning with President Macron of France concerning numerous subjects, but in particular the catastrophic event which took place in Beirut, Lebanon.

“At 3 p.m. this afternoon, spoke to President (Michel) Aoun of Lebanon to inform him that three large aircraft are on the way, loaded up with Medical Supplies, Food and Water. Also, First Responders, Technicians, Doctors, and Nurses on the way.

“We will be having a conference call on Sunday with President Macron, leaders of Lebanon, and leaders from various other parts of the world. Everyone wants to help.”

Meanwhile, Macron said that France has already sent support to Lebanon and it would send more medical equipment in the coming days.

During his trip to Beirut on Thursday, the President had announced that France would organize an international aid conference to raise funds for emergency relief.

Two massive explosions rocked the Port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000 others.

