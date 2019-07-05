Trump, Netanyahu speak by phone about Iran

Washington, July 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump spoke over phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran, the White House said Thursday.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in “advancing shared national security interests, including efforts to prevent Iran’s malign actions in the region,” the Xinhua news agency reported..

Iran announced Sunday that it was raising the uranium enrichment level beyond the limit set in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, after Washington’s unilateral exit from the landmark pact over a year ago.

Iran said earlier that the Europeans had failed to take “practical” steps to ensure Iran’s economic interests under the deal.

Netanyahu, a vocal opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, has urged European leaders to reimpose sanctions on Iran, accusing the Islamic republic of enriching uranium to “build nuclear weapons.”

