Trump praises Modi in Gandhi Ashram visitor’s book

Gandhinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Setting a precedence, US President Donald Trump instead of writing something on Mahatma Gandhi, praised Prime Minister Narenrda Modi in the visitor’s book at the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, here on Monday.

Whenever a foreign or national dignitary or a celebrity visit the Gandhi Ashram, they express their feelings in the visitor’s book.

Trump visited the Ashram with the First Lady Melania Trump on Monday. They visited ‘Hriday Kunj’, the house in which Mahatma Gandhi lived for 13 years. They also tried their hands on Charkha, the spinning wheel.

The American couple spent around 12 minutes at the Ashram. They were informed about Gandhi and his philosophy. Modi too shared few words about the great man with the US couple.

When the visitor’s book was presented, the US President wrote, “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi, thank you for this wonderful visit.” The first lady also put her signature beneath it.

The President also didn’t pay tribute to the Gandhi’s bust with ‘cotton yank’, a tradition followed by every visiting dignitary to the Ashram.

