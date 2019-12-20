Trump, Putin speak on counterterrorism, ties: White House

Washington, Dec 31 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke over phone on Sunday on counterterrorism and bilateral ties, said the White House on Monday.

“President Vladimir Putin of Russia called President Donald J. Trump to thank him for information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia,” said the White House in a statement.

The two sides committed to continuing counterterrorism and also discussed bilateral ties and “future efforts to support effective arms control,” the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday it had detained two Russian nationals for plotting terrorist attacks during the New Year holidays in Russia’s second largest city, St. Petersburg, an action taken after having received information from the United States.

The phone call also came amid ongoing confrontation between Washington and Moscow in areas of arms control, the Middle East, gas supplies to Europe and Latin America.

Meanwhile, Putin said in his Christmas and New Year greetings to Trump, which were posted on the Kremlin website on Monday, that Moscow favours normalising relations with Washington.

