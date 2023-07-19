INDIA

Former US President Donald Trump said that he expects to be arrested by a federal inquiry into the January 2021 Capitol riot and efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

He made the remarks on Tuesday in a post on his Truth Social app, claiming that he had been sent a letter “stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment”, reports the BBC.

The former President added that he had been informed of the development by special counsel Jack Smith on Sunday night.

