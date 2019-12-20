Trump says no one killed in Iran attacks, warns of new sanctions

Washington, Jan 8 (IANS) No US or Iraqi personnel were killed in Iranian missile attacks on two US bases in Iraq on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said.

In a brief address, he also said that Iran “appears to be standing down” after it targeted the Irbil and Al Asad base housing US forces in retaliation for assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week.

“No Americans were harmed in the attack and there was only minimal damage to the targeted sites,” he said.

Trump also said US forces are “prepared for anything,” but for now, “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world”.

Asserting that as long he was US President, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, he called it the “leading supporter of terrorism” and that it had “threatened the civilized world”.

He said that the US will impose “additional punishing sanctions” on Iran.

Calling on Europe and other parties, such as Russia and China, to the 2015 Iran nuclear accord to abandon the deal and negotiate a new one, Trump said that he would ask Nato to “become much more involved” in the Middle East.

