Trump served broccoli samosa, netizens baffled

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The US’ First Family was served broccoli and corn samosa during his two-day state visit to India and netizens were shocked.

The picture of the menu was shared by a journalist with caption, “Hi tea menu for @realDonaldTrump at Sabarmati Ashram. Khaman, Samosa & Kaju Katli!!”

The breakfast menu which was served for US President Donald Trump and his family at Gandhi Ashram went viral and has appeared to irk the netizens.

A user wrote, “So @realDonaldTrump will be fed broccoli samosas. I sympathise and lay the matter to rest.”

Another wrote, “I doubt this unappetizing menu will prompt anyone into giving any kind of deal to India. #broccolisamosa.”

A post read, “I like how everyone on Twitter is grossed out by broccoli samosas. At least there’s one thing in the world we can finally all agree on. Nauseated face rolling on the floor laughing.”

“India! Broccoli Samosas??? What are you thinking???” asked one user.

The menu also included dishes like Khaman, apple pies, kaju katli, assorted cookies, a variety of tea, fruit juices and tender coconut water.

Trump is on a 36-hour visit to India which is his first state visit after taking the Oval Office in 2016.

