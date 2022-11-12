Former US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The lawsuit sought to block enforcement of a subpoena seeking Trump’s testimony and documents tied to the incident and its causes, reports Xinhua news agency.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the former President has “absolute testimonial immunity” and that the committee lacked the constitutional authority to issue the subpoena.

The subpoena to Trump last month requires the production of documents to the House panel by November 4 and to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about November 14.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the committee and its members made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans.

On January 6, 2021, a large crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and disrupted a joint session of Congress to affirm the 2020 presidential election results.

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted.

Authorities have linked at least five deaths to the mayhem.

It was the worst attack on Congress in more than 200 years, which led to Trump’s second impeachment by the House of Representatives shortly before his term officially ended.

