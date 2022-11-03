WORLD

Trump sues New York Attorney General

NewsWire
0
0

Former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Attorney General of New York Letitia James, charging her with pushing a “war of intimidation and harassment”.

The lawsuit accuses James of breaking both Florida and New York law during her investigation into Trump’s business activities. Trump claims James’ investigation was politically motivated, Xinhua news agency reported.

James sued Trump and some of his family members in September, claiming that there was fraud in the Trump family’s real estate business.

James accused Trump of exaggerating the value of assets including the former president’s homes and golf courses, in a bid to get some tax benefits.

20221104-034003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Next elected govt in Nepal to take a decision on Agnipath...

    Doesn’t look like Zak Crawley’s got a mindset of understanding his...

    Iran to be regional energy hub through cooperation with Russia: Iranian...

    S.Africa stops tracing, quarantining contacts of Covid cases