Trump takes questions from reporters with no signs of unease (Washington Files 6)

New York, Oct 11 (IANS) As US President Donald Trump heads out to his first 2020 rally since the impeachment inquiry began, he took questions from reporters at the WH. Displaying equanimity and calm, he took questions in a rapid fire from reporters gathered there, nowhere did he show any signs of unease. As the impeachment blowback threatens his re-election bid, Trump in typical style hit back aggressively. And he wont play defence, the quarterback in him looking to score at every opportunity.

Incidentally, his rally in Minneapolis is important for the state didn’t carry him in 2016. Before leaving, Trump posted a video saying that – We will rock you. The iconic song sung by Freddie Mercury and the Queen May well be out of sync with ground realities in the state where he is headed.

In many ways, Washington DC for Trump resembles the mob. In Ridley Scott’s epochal Gladiator Senator Gracchus played by Derek Jacobi talks about the Roman mob and for Trump this may be ringing true at the moment.

Partisan left leaning media in collusion with the Dems resembles that mob and the echo chamber plays out these lines from the Gladiator – Rome is the mob. Conjure magic for them and they’ll be distracted. Take away their freedom, and still they’ll roar.

The beating heart of Rome is not the marble of the Senate, it’s the sand of the Colosseum. He’ll bring them death, and they will love him for it. Trump would be replacing Rome with DC and his classic Syria pull out manoeuvre has blindsided one and all here.

This is even after a Fox News poll released Wednesday night shows 51 per cent of voters would like to see Trump impeached and removed from office. Washington Post reported – Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at a “Keep America Great” rally where he is expected to echo his contention in recent days that the inquiry sparked by a whistleblower’s complaint is tainted by political bias.

Ahead of Trump’s trip, news broke that two associates of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani were arrested on charges that they schemed to funnel foreign money to US politicians in a bid to affect US-Ukraine relations. The two men helped Giuliani investigate former vice president Joe Biden, though the indictment does not mention Giuliani or suggest that he was part of the alleged crimes.

In the house of mirrors, all of Washington’s polity seems to have dived in to look for clues as the elusive Trump remains a moving target. More after the rally.

