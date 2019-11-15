Trump thanks Pak PM for helping in hostages’ release

Islamabad, Nov 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has thanked the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for facilitating the release of two Western hostages by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“In a telephonic conversation on Thursday, bilateral and regional issues were discussed,” a statement issued by the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office said, reported by Dawn news.

During the phone call, Imran Khan termed the release of two Western hostages by the Taliban in Afghanistan as a “positive development”, saying Pakistan was happy that the duo was safe and free.

“President Trump thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating this positive outcome,” the statement said.

Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the advancement of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process aimed at achieving a stable Afghanistan. Both leaders agreed to continue to work together for the promotion of this shared objective, according to the press release.

The Taliban insurgents had released two hostages — Kevin King from the US and Timothy Weeks from Australia — on Tuesday in a prisoner exchange deal with the Afghan government.

The American and Australian were exchanged with three Taliban leaders, including key militant figure Anas Haqqani.

