Trump to meet with Pakistani PM in late July

Washington, July 11 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 22 at the White House, discussing counterterrorism and other issues, according to a statement released by the White House on Wednesday.

Trump and Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defence, energy and trade, the Xinhua news agency reported.

It will be Khan’s first visit to the US since he assumed office in August last year.

Washington and Islamabad have been at odds over the US war in Afghanistan. Last month, Pakistan rejected a report issued by the US State Department on International Religious Freedom, saying the segment on Pakistan is “a compendium of unsubstantiated and biased assertions.”

–IANS

rs