Trump tweets about Thunberg, she changes her Twitter bio

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Two days after Swedish climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg was nominated Time magazine’s 2019 ‘Person of the Year’, US President Donald Trump waded into controversy by tweeting about the 16-year-old activist. And the activist cheekily responded by using part ofTrump’s tweet in her twitter bio-data.

Trump retweeted a post by author Roma Downey congratulating Thunberg and wrote on @realDonaldTrump: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Downey had posted: “Congrats @GretaThunberg”.

One user posted a picture of a blank page of a notebook and wrote: “Here’s a complete list of all of Greta’s ‘accomplishments’.”

A critic of Trump was clearly not amused by the President’s tweet. Replying to @realDonaldTrump, he commented: “A***, she accomplished more in 16 years than you have in 71.”

Another posted: “@GretaThunberg is a child. A girl. Someone with Asperger syndrome. And she’s an inspiration. You’re a United States president. And you inspire no one. And you’re a scourge on the world.”

It was Thunberg who had the last laugh. She changed her Twitter biodata. Her official handle @GretaThunberg now says: “A teenager working on her anger management (sic) problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend.”

