Trump visit could bring half of Ahmedabad to standstill

Gandhinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Almost half of Ahmedabad is likely to come to a standstill following the high-profile visit and the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Ahead of the US President’s visit, Motera village has been practically cordoned off from the rest of the city. The prime reason of worry is that two of the main roads between Ahmedabad and capital Gandhinagar lie on the roads in the vicinity of the Motera stadium, where the ‘Namaste Trump’ event will be held.

The road leading from the Apollo Circle to the Indira Bridge circle and the road from Tapovan circle to Visat circle and then on the Powerhouse circle are the ones on which thousands commute between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar every day.

The maximum problems are for the residents of Motera village and the people living around the Motera stadium. A major chunk of these people comes from the lowest strata of the society and most will have trouble in earning their daily wages.

Teja Bhai said: “I do masonry work and all the roads leading me to work will be closed tomorrow. How will I be able to go to work and earn some money? I’ll have to take a day off tomorrow.”

Hitesh Patel, a businessman who lives in Motera village, said that: “Tomorrow is my sister’s wedding… How will I go there, all the roads in outside my vicinity will be shut down for vehicles…”.

Authorities have strictly warned the citizens not to violate any of the traffic arrangements. The notification from the police clearly states that the violators will be prosecuted against under the IPC and the Gujarat Police Act clause.

