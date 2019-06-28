Trump willing for US-Russia dialogue: Kremlin

Moscow, July 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump suggested facilitating dialogue with Moscow to mend bilateral ties when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Japan’s Osaka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin and Trump held a meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, which Peskov said was rather “positive and constructive”, Xinhua reported.

“The U.S. President has expressively voiced his willingness to re-energize dialogue. Putin said long ago that he wanted to normalize our ties…It was the first time that the U.S. president had reciprocated,” Peskov was quoted by Sputnik news agency as saying on Sunday.

“Putin and Trump spoke quite confidently about the need to continue their contacts at the highest level. At least they said they were not parting for long,” Peskov added.

He also said that the leaders agreed to promote bilateral trade and economic relations and Trump, in particular, instructed his delegation to work on removing trade barriers.

Peskov said previously that Putin and Trump also discussed disarmament and strategic stability, as well as regional issues like the Syrian conflict.

According to a White House pool report, the two leaders reviewed the state of the bilateral relationship and agreed that improved relations were “in each country’s mutual interest and the interest of the world.”

–IANS

vin/