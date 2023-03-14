WORLD

Trump won’t appear before Manhattan ‘hush-money’ grand jury

NewsWire
0
0

Former US President Donald Trump will not appear before the Manhattan grand jury probing a “hush-money” payment made to an adult film actress, his lawyer said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office reportedly informed Trump last week of his right to testify before the grand jury, reports Xinhua news agency.

The investigation concerns whether Trump falsified business records in connection with the payment made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The hush money was allegedly used to prevent Daniels from saying that she had an affair with Trump.

“We have no plans on participating in that proceeding,” Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina told ABC News on Monday.

Asked whether the former President authorised the $130,000 payment made to Daniels days before the 2016 election, Tacopina said: “It’s not directly related. Let’s assume he did, for this argument. This was a plain extortion. I don’t know when we started prosecuting extortion victims.

“He (Trump) has vehemently denied this affair. But he had to pay money because there was going to be an allegation that was going to be publicly embarrassing to him, regardless of the campaign.”

Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing in connection with the payment, which was negotiated by his former attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 of making the illegal payment to Daniels, testified before the Manhattan grand jury on Monday afternoon.

“My goal is to tell the truth. I’m just here to answer the questions,” he added.

20230314-101804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brunei deploys 4 military officers in Mindanao

    ‘Death squads’ backed by Pak Army harassing Baloch women and children

    UNGA adopts resolution on strengthening connectivity between Central, South Asia

    8 people killed, suspect dead in mass shooting in California