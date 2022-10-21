WORLD

Trump’s ex-adviser Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison

NewsWire
0
0

US right-wing figure Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress.

Federal district court Judge Carl Nichols on Friday also ruled that Bannon, onetime chief strategist for former US President Donald Trump, would have to pay a fine of $6,500.

Nichols said that Bannon, 68, “has expressed no remorse for his actions” but agreed to stay the ruling while he appeals his guilty verdict.

Bannon was indicted last year for defying a subpoena from the House select panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Bannon previously argued that he should not go to jail “for relying on the advice of his lawyers”.

He was chief executive of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served as senior counselor to Trump at the White House before being fired in August 2017.

20221022-040205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Yorkshire, Essex and Cricket Scotland in the midst of racism...

    Shanghai police detain zero-Covid critic

    UK PM welcomes Switch Mobility’s investment during trade visit to India

    Myanmar extends entry restrictions till June end