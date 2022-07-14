Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of the former US President Donald Trump has died in New York City at the age of 73.

I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he said. “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivana Marie Trump was a Czech-American businesswoman, media personality, fashion designer, author, and former model, according to Wikipedia. She lived in Canada in the 1970s before migrating to the United States, where she married Donald Trump in 1977. She held key managerial positions in The Trump Organization as vice president of interior design, as CEO and president of Trump’s Castle casino resort, and as manager of the Plaza Hotel.

Ivana’s divorce from Donald Trump was finalized in 1992.