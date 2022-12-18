ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Trupti Khamkar chuffed with ‘Nocturnal Burger’ making it to Sundance

Bollywood Actress Trupti Khamkar, who is enjoying the response to her recently released streaming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, is elated with the selection of her short film titled ‘Nocturnal Burger’ at the prestigious Sundance film festival.

In the short film ‘Nocturnal Burger’, she will be seen in a new avatar of a cop. The actor known for her comic timing will be seen in a serious role that will showcase her acting versatility.

Reacting to the development, she said, “I am super excited about the film being premiered at the ‘Sundance film festival’, as an actor you always dream about your film premiering at various international festivals. The film will also showcase my acting versatility as I essay a serious cop role.”

She added: “My character in the short film is completely in contrast to all the roles I have done till now. I am sure people will like the film and also my acting talents. It is completely opposite from what I play as Manju in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.”

Trupti is known for her movies like ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Gadhedo: Donkey’, the first ever Marathi Zombie film ‘Zombivali’ and the OTT show ‘Girgit’.

