ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Trupti Khamkar: Director and I discovered my character together for ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’

NewsWire
0
3

Marathi actress Trupti Khamkar, who received positive response for her work in Marathi cinema’s first zombie film ‘Zombivali’, is back on screen with ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’ and has been at the centre of audience appreciation once again.

The actress recently shared that the journey to the discovery of her character in the film was made easy by its director.

The film is a sports biopic that follows the life of cricketer Pravin Tambe where Trupti is seen alongside lead actor Shreyas Talpade, talking about the same she said, “Acting is my passion and playing good roles is my hobby. I play the role of Ashwini Rathi, a school teacher of Shreyas’s son in the film. But this character is creative in itself.”

“Director Jayprad Desai called me in Shreyas’s van and we discovered my character together on the very day of the shoot. I must say the director is brilliant as he brings out the best in me as an actor. On other hand, Shreyas helped me find the fun in the role”, she added.

Trupti Khamkar is known for her movies like ‘Tumhari Sulu’, ‘Gadhedo: Donkey’, ‘The White Tiger’ and the popular play ‘Priya Behrupiya’. Her next project is ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ under the banner of Dharma Productions.

20220405-143617

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Santhanam had to take medication after dubbing for ‘stammering’ role in...

    Tiger Shroff heaps praise on ‘idol’ Hrithik Roshan’s dancing skills

    IANS Review: ‘Jango’: A time loop film that is part-entertaining, part-confusing...

    Suresh Raina recalls ‘surreal experience’ of World Cup 2011 win