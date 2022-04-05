Marathi actress Trupti Khamkar, who received positive response for her work in Marathi cinema’s first zombie film ‘Zombivali’, is back on screen with ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’ and has been at the centre of audience appreciation once again.

The actress recently shared that the journey to the discovery of her character in the film was made easy by its director.

The film is a sports biopic that follows the life of cricketer Pravin Tambe where Trupti is seen alongside lead actor Shreyas Talpade, talking about the same she said, “Acting is my passion and playing good roles is my hobby. I play the role of Ashwini Rathi, a school teacher of Shreyas’s son in the film. But this character is creative in itself.”

“Director Jayprad Desai called me in Shreyas’s van and we discovered my character together on the very day of the shoot. I must say the director is brilliant as he brings out the best in me as an actor. On other hand, Shreyas helped me find the fun in the role”, she added.

Trupti Khamkar is known for her movies like ‘Tumhari Sulu’, ‘Gadhedo: Donkey’, ‘The White Tiger’ and the popular play ‘Priya Behrupiya’. Her next project is ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ under the banner of Dharma Productions.

