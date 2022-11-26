ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Trupti Khamkar: People are surprised when I say househelp role has raised me to fame

Actress Trupti Khamkar, who was recently seen in ‘Girls Hostel 3.0’, will be playing the character of a househelp in the upcoming multi-starrer movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

Trupti feels that if the character of a domestic help is written right, it can be as interesting and important as other characters in a film.

She said: “Playing house help has brought me the fame I have now. No role is small or big if you love what you do. I have done a lot of househelp’s roles, I also played Vidya Balan’s driver in ‘Tumari Sullu’ and as an actor, I have grown out of each of these characters.”

Trupti, who is a theatre artiste, gained recognition with her comedy sketches.

She further shared: “Even in Govinda naam mera I play house help, but I feel I am privileged to work with a banner like Dharma production. It has surprised a lot of people when I say kaamwali bai’s (househelp) role has raised me to fame.”

Trupti is known for her movies like ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Gadhedo: Donkey’. ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ on December 16 on Disney + Hotstar.

