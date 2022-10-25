WORLD

Truss loyalists quit cabinet before getting sacked

NewsWire
0
0

UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will begin appointing his cabinet after being officially asked by the King to form a new government, media reports said.

The new Prime Minister has promised to form a government of “all the talents” amid calls from senior Tories to appoint the best ministers available – rather than focusing on those who are loyal to him, as his two predecessors had done, Sky News reported.

Ahead of Sunak announcing his key posts, a number of Liz Truss’s cabinet have already announced they are leaving government, it said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg kicked off the resignations on Tuesday, leaving his post as Business Secretary.

A close ally of both Boris Johnson and Truss, he had earlier said he was not expecting to serve inSunak’s cabinet.

Brandon Lewis has also resigned as Justice Secretary, saying Sunak has his “support from the backbenches”.

Jake Berry said it was an “honour” to serve as Conservative Party Chairman but “all good things must come to an end”.

The Truss-backing MP for Rossendale and Darwen said he will “relish” his chance to serve his constituents again.

Kit Malthouse, the fourth Education Secretary this year, tweeted: “As I leave the DfE, I do so with profound gratitude to officials, my private office team, and brilliant advisers, who all worked so hard”, Sky News reported.

Chole Smith is also out as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. She was a big ally of Truss, and had been reviewing whether to uprate benefits in line with inflation.

Ranil Jayawardena is also out as Environment Secretary.

20221025-202602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    African Development Bank chief announces set up of youth investment banks

    US cites India’s strategic importance for Quad and I2U2

    UK faces biggest rail strike in 30 years

    ‘India is our friend’, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina