UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will begin appointing his cabinet after being officially asked by the King to form a new government, media reports said.

The new Prime Minister has promised to form a government of “all the talents” amid calls from senior Tories to appoint the best ministers available – rather than focusing on those who are loyal to him, as his two predecessors had done, Sky News reported.

Ahead of Sunak announcing his key posts, a number of Liz Truss’s cabinet have already announced they are leaving government, it said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg kicked off the resignations on Tuesday, leaving his post as Business Secretary.

A close ally of both Boris Johnson and Truss, he had earlier said he was not expecting to serve inSunak’s cabinet.

Brandon Lewis has also resigned as Justice Secretary, saying Sunak has his “support from the backbenches”.

Jake Berry said it was an “honour” to serve as Conservative Party Chairman but “all good things must come to an end”.

The Truss-backing MP for Rossendale and Darwen said he will “relish” his chance to serve his constituents again.

Kit Malthouse, the fourth Education Secretary this year, tweeted: “As I leave the DfE, I do so with profound gratitude to officials, my private office team, and brilliant advisers, who all worked so hard”, Sky News reported.

Chole Smith is also out as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. She was a big ally of Truss, and had been reviewing whether to uprate benefits in line with inflation.

Ranil Jayawardena is also out as Environment Secretary.

