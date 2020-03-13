Trust vote not listed in MP house’s business, BJP meets Guv

Bhopal, March 15 (IANS) With political turbulence rocking Madhya Pradesh, no mention of the floor test in the list of business for the Assembly’s first day of the Budget session on Monday made the BJP see red and its leaders flocked to the Raj Bhavan to take up the matter with the Governor.

As per the list of business, Monday will see Governor Lalji Tandon’s address to the house.

The Governor had, on late Saturday, written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, asking him to prove his majority in the house. After that, the BJP had told him that the electronic voting system in the house was not functioning and the Governor, in another letter on Sunday, told Kamal Nath that if the electronic system was not working, then the members vote by raising their hands.

While the Governor had specified a trust vote, the Assembly Secretariat made no mention of it in the list of business. Consequently, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and BJP Chief Whip Narrotam Mishra met the Governor.

After the meeting, Bhargava told reporters that in absence of mention of the trust vote was a violation of the Governor’s directive and hence, they had met him to submit a memorandum on the issue.

