trustea appoints implementation partners

Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) trustea has appointed Tea Research Association and Action for Food Production as its implementation partners, said trustea Director Rajesh Bhuyan on Tuesday.

trustea is the sustainability code and Indian tea industry verification system for plantations, bought leaf factories and associated small tea growers.

With 627 million kg tea, 47 per cent of the total production, verified till August, the partnership will provide a fillip to the adoption and implementation of the code across tea plantations in India.

To sustainably transform the tea industry, trustea will work with TRA Tocklai, the oldest tea research organisation in the world that was set up in 1911, and AFPRO to appoint a qualified project manager who will oversee the programme.

Announcing the partnership, Bhuyan said it would provide training to TRA Tocklai and AFPRO on the trustea code to ensure effective implementation of the programme.

The trustea Code enables producers, buyers and others to obtain tea, produced according to agreed, credible, transparent and measurable criteria.

–IANS

ssp/pcj