INDIA

Truth is my weapon in this struggle to save democracy: Rahul Gandh

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was on Monday granted bail by a Surat court in criminal defamation case, where he has been convicted and sentenced, said that “truth” is his “weapon in this struggle”.

In series of tweets in Hindi, Gandhi proclaimed that it was “a fight to save democracy” and against “mitra kaal”, and “in this struggle, truth is my weapon and truth is my shelter”.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reached Surat, accompanied by sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi while various Congress Chief Ministers received him at the airport.

Thousands of Congress workers trooped down to Surat city but have been halted in their tracks and prevented from going there to express solidarity with senior leader Rahul Gandhi, party leaders said.

20230403-170603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Speaker allows only BJP MPs to speak in Lok Sabha: Mahua...

    As garbage mountains pile up, AAP confronts its first big challenge

    2 lakh tech support scams detected in India in Q1 2021:...

    Delhi BJP seeks fresh elections to pick Standing Committee members