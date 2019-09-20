Try these Ayurveda infused drinks to fight lifestyle diseases

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANSlife) Wellness company Healthy Souls has come up with Ayurveda inspired, 100 per cent natural, hot herbal drinks for people suffering from PCOS, insomnia and other lifestyle diseases.

A team of experts at Healthy Souls analyzes a person’s health trends on the basis of diagnostic investigations, symptoms and lifestyle input, and recommends health plans as well as products which are delivered across the country.

For lifestyle diseases, a future course of action is recommended by an expert over the personal online/telephonic consultation. With the sole aim to provide a holistic health vision, a researched dietary plan is sent along with the products. Details of herbs infused in the products are also shared with the customer along with do’s and don’ts on lifestyle and dietary schedule.

Brainchild of Nitish Jha, founder of health food business “World in the Box” (WIB), said: “With the current lifestyle and eating habits, we have stopped focusing on our well being. About 9 per cent of Indian adolescent female population suffer from PCOS and this number may rise to 24 per cent in women in their reproductory age. Healthy Souls aims to be part of every individual’s lifestyle who want to live a happy healthy life. We want to make staying healthy easy and accessible to everyone.”

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

pg/soni