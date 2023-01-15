INDIALIFESTYLE

Try these four fun cocktail recipes

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANSlife) Ali Hamdan, Chief mixologist and beverage manager at Hilton Maldives Amingiri, offers some of his favourite concoctions. These concoctions range from simple to elaborate, and everything in between! To attempt these recipes, scroll down.

CURRY HIGHBALL

This cocktail is purely inspired by Maldives’ local scents and flavours, served in a highball glass.

Ingredients

* 3 Curry leaves

* 20 ml House made passion fruit puree

* 20 ml Pressed lemon juice

* 15 ml Simple Syrup

* 60 ml Beefeater 24 Gin

* 90 ml Tepache, fermented in the Cocktail Lab

Method: Muddle and shake

Garnish: Dehydrated pineapple and curry leavesASMARALOKA

A curation that highlights Hilton Maldives Amingiri’s reduced-waste approach — this recipe ensures that no part of the pineapple is discarded. This cocktail is simply served in a rock glass.

Ingredients

* 40 ml Havana Club Añejo 3 yrs

* 20 ml Malibu

* 80 ml Clarified pineapple

* 30 ml House made pineapple elixir

* 2 dashes Angostura Bitters

* 3 drops Saline solution

* House made passion fruit foam

* Dried pineapple

Method: Stirred

Garnish: Dehydrated pineappleDANASTRI (Low-ABV)

A healthier alternative with lower alcohol by volume served in a highball glass.

Ingredients

* 20 ml Beefeater Gin

* 40 ml Lyre’s Dry London (non-alcohol range)

* 150 ml House made tamarind and turmeric herbal drink

* Saline solution

* CO2 charger (for carbonation)

* 1 pc Star anise

* House made hibiscus Garden of Eden tea foam

Method: Pour and shake, fine strain into carbonation bottle. Pour over ice from carbonation bottle and top up with tea foam

Garnish: Star anise

AMINGIRI COLADA

Served in a coconut shell, the Amingiri Colada is Hilton Amingiri’s signature island take on the classic Pina Colada, which was originally created in 1954 at Caribe Hilton.

Ingredients

* 6 ml Spice-infused Havana Club

* 15 ml Malibu

* 40 ml Fresh passion fruit puree

* 40 ml Coconut cream

* 40 ml Pineapple juice

* 20 ml Fresh coconut water

* 1 pc Pandan leaf

* House made coconut foam

Method: Muddle and shake

Garnish: Coconut foam, roasted fresh coconut chips and pandan leaf

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230115-121801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    States must make ‘Gangajal’ available for devotees at nearest temple: Centre...

    Andhra SEC satisfied with conduct of peaceful panchayat polls

    Yogi govt to develop Pandava-era temple site

    5 Cong MPs ‘absent’ from Rahul’s poll campaign launch in Punjab