Homegrown drone tech startup TSAW Drones on Wednesday announced that it plans to increase its talent pool by hiring 350+ new employees by the end of 2023.

The current full-time workforce strength of TSAW Drones is around 50 and with the scheduled recruitment dive, the startup is on track to cross the mark of 400+ employees.

In the previous quarter, TSAW Drones had successfully roped in over 30 employees.

“The new staff of professionals will not only position us to dominate the industry but will also have a deep impact on the advancement of this new sector. Additionally, we intend to maintain a positive work environment for our freshers as it is as essential to our growth and success as modelling innovative drone technology solutions for our clients,” Sudhanshu Mishra, Head of people of TSAW Drones, said in a statement.

The company said that it is seeking experienced professionals as well as first-time job seekers, including recent college graduates, across multiple verticals.

The hiring effort will be focused on bringing on board Drone Pilots, Designers and Technicians, Operation Heads and others.

To attract and retain good candidates in the competitive landscape, TSAW Drones intends to host informative events, conduct fast-track interviews, showcase strong employee benefits, deploy employees’ networks for sourcing candidates as well as connect with leading Universities.

