Down 3-6, 6-7(3), 5-6 and facing match point against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday night, world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev decided to experiment and serve underarm. Tsitsipas, who seemed to be ready for it, blasted a backhand winner to clinch victory and book a spot in the semi-finals.

“A very millennial shot, so true. Once he took like a short break, I saw he stopped. I felt like there was something coming up, so at that point I think I got prepared for it,” said Tsitsipas after the match.

“It is that, like, less of a second when you realise something is about to change from a regular [serve]. It was fine. I [did] what I had to do,” added Tsitsipas while speaking to media.

The Greek tennis player, who reached his third successive Grand Slam semi-final said he is playing well and looking in great form.

“I’m playing good. That will show by itself. I don’t think there is a player out there [in the draw] that thinks they cannot win the tournament. I am pretty sure they all know they can play well.

“Of course I’m playing good [too], and I think if I keep repeating the process, keep repeating the everyday hustle that I put [in], for sure there is going to be a reward. And why not?”

Tsitsipas, 22, who faces Alexander Zverev in the last-four stage, is looking to become the youngest Grand Slam men’s singles champion since Juan Martin del Potro won the 2009 US Open at 20 years 355 days.

“I feel privileged that I am in that position. I feel obviously I have put in a lot of daily hard work and [that] has been a key element of me being here. But my ego tells me I want more,” added Tsitsipas.

–IANS

kh/