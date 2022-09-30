SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Tsitsipas qualifies for ATP Finals; joins Nadal, Alcaraz and Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas has become the fourth men’s singles player to qualify for the ATP Finals, joining Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud for the season finale, which will be held for the second consecutive year at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 13-20.

The 24-year-old clinched his spot on Friday as a result of other matches. Four spots remain in the singles field of the year-end championships.

It will be Tsitsipas’ fourth consecutive appearance at the ATP Finals. He captured the ATP Finals trophy in 2019 when he triumphed at The O2 in London. In that edition, he defeated Dominic Thiem for the trophy.

The Greek star has enjoyed a consistent 2022 season. Tsitsipas made a quick start in Australia, where he advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open. The Athens native then reached the final in Rotterdam just two weeks later.

Tsitsipas made his biggest splash of the year at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he successfully defended his title to claim his second ATP Masters 1000 trophy. He continued to excel at that level by reaching the championship match in Rome and Cincinnati, while also lifting an ATP 250 trophy in Mallorca.

The 24-year-old has won 49 matches this season, second on the ATP Tour behind only World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz (52).

