TSJC felicitates sports personalities on World Sports Journalists Day

Agartala, July 3 (IANS) The Tripura Sports Journalists Club (TSJC) on Thursday felicitated 10 sports personalities on the occasion of the World Sports Journalists Day.

TSJC President Saraju Chakraborty said that in view of the Covid-19 restrictions, the club functionaries felicitated the 10 sports personalities separately at their homes.

Those felicitated included ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar, all-India school chess champion Arshiya Das, Dronacharya awardee coach Bisweswar Nandi and , promising gymnasts Priyanka Dasgupta and Asmita Paul, international kick-boxer Mukta Debnath and yoga practitioner Puja Saha.

The TSJC also felicitated Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Manoj Kanti Deb, Sports Director Sharadindu Chowdhury and Sports Council Secretary Amit Rakshit.

–IANS

sc/arm