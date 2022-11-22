Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) Founder Morris Chang on Monday confirmed that the company will build a 3-nanometer (nm) foundry in the Arizona state in the US.

Speaking at a press conference here, Chang said that TSMC’s investment in the US is expected to build a 5nm wafer fab in Arizona, which will make it the most advanced process manufactured in the country.

“However, he pointed out that currently the most advanced commercial process in Taiwan is 3nm,” reports Taiwan News, quoting CAN.

When asked whether the 3nm foundry might also move to Arizona, Chang replied: “Afterwards, it will be after 5nm,” the report mentioned.

The company previously said the second phase of its Phoenix facility in the US would improve cost-effectiveness by using the resources that will be constructed simultaneously with the first phase.

In August, TSMC said that it will soon produce an ultra-advanced 3-nm chip, as the leading contract chipmaker struggled with supply-chain woes and other constraints.

TSMC also aims to get its 3D chip stacking technology, known as SOIC, to enter mass production this year.

Apple and Intel will be the first companies to use TSMC’s 3-nm chips.

Samsung in July marked the first shipment of 3-nm semiconductors at a ceremony, a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced and efficient chips to date.

