TSMC to provide 5G chips for iPhone 14 series: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 14 in or around September and now a new report emerged from a Chinese media outlet claiming that TSMC is ready to take all 5G modem orders for its upcoming iPhones.

According to Economic Daily News, Apple will be dropping all Samsung Chips for their upcoming flagship models and will be going forwards with TSMC chips. Unspecified sources within the supply industry have told the publication that the 5G modems will be produced using TSMC’s 6nm process.

TSMC has reportedly obtained all orders for Apple’s 5G radio frequency or RF chips for this year’s flagship iPhone models.

The 5G modem is expected to be based on TSMC’s 6nm node, which is a significant improvement over the Qualcomm modems used in today’s iPhones.

The modem of the iPhone 14 is also said to be bringing support for Wi-Fi 6E, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series smartphones with Wi-Fi 6.

Apple last year launched iPhone 13 Pro models with storage options of up to a whopping 1 TB and now the next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up may come with up to 2 TB of storage.

Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year’s iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.

According to famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, top-tier “iPhone 14” models will adopt a 1/1.3-inch 48MP CMOS image sensor for wide-angle camera module duties.

