The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing question paper leak at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday examined TSPS Chairman Janardhan Reddy.

SIT officials questioned him for about three hours and recorded his statement. They reportedly gathered information from him as to how the accused managed to access the login ID and password of the confidential section to steal question papers and leak them.

The Chairman was also reportedly asked about the functions and responsibilities of various employees in the commission. The SIT officials gathered information about the process of preparing the question papers, steps taken for their security, the procedure of conducting the exams and related matters.

The SIT had on Saturday questioned TSPSC Secretary Anita Ramchandran and member B. Linga Reddy. Main accused Praveen Kumar and co-accused Ramesh were personal assistants to Anita Ramchandran and Linga Reddy, respectively.

Meanwhile, a Nampally court has sent three of the accused in the case to the custody of SIT. The court heard a petition by the SIT for custody of Prashanth, Rajender and Tirupataiah and sent them to police custody for three days. The SIT officials will question the three accused from Tuesday.

The SIT has so far arrested 15 persons in the case apart from questioning scores of candidates who scored more than 100 marks in the Group I preliminary exam.

