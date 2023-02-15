A conductor of state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus and a car driver were killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana on Wednesday.

A TSRTC bus driver was killed and five passengers were injured in the accident in Jagtial district.

The incident occurred at Dongalamarri near Kondagattu when the TSRTC bus was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The bus from the Jagtial depot was heading towards Warangal. It overturned after a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it.

The conductor died on the spot while five passengers were injured.

Police shifted the injured passengers to hospital. The body was shifted to the Jagtial hospital for autopsy.

In another incident, a car driver was killed and four others injured when the car in which they were traveling overturned at Ibrahim Nagar in Siddipet district. The car was heading from Hyderabad to Godavarikhani. The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle which led to the mishap.

Three school students were also injured in another accident near the spot. An autorickshaw driver carrying students of a private school had slowed down as a car had overturned on the same road. A car from behind hit the autorickshaw, injuring three students.

Police rushed the students to Government General Hospital at Siddipet. Health minister T. Harish Rao also reached the hospital and called on the injured. He directed the hospital authorities to provide best treatment to the children.

20230215-151205