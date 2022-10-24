India’s Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran slipped one place down to 38th even as compatriot Achanta Sharath Kamal in men’s singles and Manika Batra in women’s singles retained their rankings in the latest ITTF Table Tennis Rankings.

While Sathiyan slipped to 565 points following the WTT Champions Macau Open that ended on Sunday and was overtaken by Slovakia’s Yang Wang who now has 615 points.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games double gold medallist Sharath maintained his ranking of 43 with ranking points of 526 points. Manush Shah was the next best Indian player in men’s singles with a ranking of 113 while Harmeet Desai is at 122. Manav Thakkar is at 142.

In women’s singles, Manika Batra remained the best-ranked Indian at 44 with 575 points while Sreeja Akula and Archana Girish Kamath were placed 77th and 78th with 277 and 272 points respectively. Ahika Mukherjee was at 115 with Reeth Tennison and Diya Parag Chitale following behind at 117 and 122.

Among the pairs, the mixed doubles combination of Sathiyan and Manika is ranked 6th in the world with 1832 points. Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath are placed 24th while the pairing of Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath is at 64th.

Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medallist Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula too are in the top 100, placed 98th with 100 points.

In Men’s doubles, the national champion pairing of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar is placed 28th while Sathiyan and Harmeet are 39th. The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist pair of Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal is ranked 46th.

