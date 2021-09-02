Toronto is looking to increase vaccination rates with new mobile clinics retrofitted in TTC buses.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement today at a TTC bus vaccine clinic outside apartment buildings at 20 Gamble Ave. in East York.

“These TTC bus vaccine clinics will help more people get their first and second doses of vaccine and be better protected against COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” said Mayor Tory. “I continue to urge people to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible – it’s the right thing to do and it will protect the progress we have made fighting the pandemic.”

As part of the Team Toronto Mobile Strategy micro-targeted approach, TTC buses will be used as mobile vaccine clinics in high foot-traffic areas including TTC stations. These mobile vaccination clinics in TTC buses will be staffed by TPH and Toronto Paramedic Services.

TPH and its Team Toronto partners will be holding over 100 clinics each week across the city, including a number of mobile vaccine clinics on TTC buses at:

• Harbourfront Centre, Saturday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Harbourfront Centre, Sunday, September 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, 10 Queens Quay W., Saturday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, 10 Queens Quay W., Sunday, September 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Islington TTC Station, Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue, Tuesday, September 7 to Thursday, September 9, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Warden TTC Station, 701 Warden Ave., Tuesday, September 7 to Thursday, September 9, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Westwood Middle School, 994 Carlaw Ave., Friday, September 11, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

These locations were chosen based on high foot traffic by residents, and low vaccination uptakes within the neighbourhood. Dates and locations of future clinics will be promoted on the City’s social media channels.

Toronto recently announced the data-driven expansion of the Team Toronto Mobile Strategy, targeting settings where residents work, study and play, places people commonly go, and neighbourhoods with low vaccine uptake with a focus on three specific age groups (ages 12 to 17, 25 to 49 and residents 65 and older).

As of August 30, 83 per cent of residents 12 and over have initiated their vaccination, with 76.6 per cent completed their vaccination series by receiving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.